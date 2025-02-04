TWO skollies accused of killing Manenberg mom Tasleema Erasmus have been sent to the mang after ditching their bail applications. Ashley Fisher and Thabiet Bassardien returned to the Athlone Magistrates Court last week after they were busted by Manenberg detectives.

The 42-year-old mother of five died tragically in November last year amid a vicious stone-throwing fights between child gangs in the area. At the time, her hartseer family was called to the crime scene in Sabie Road where her lifeless body was found after she was struck by a gang bullet while trying to get her son to safety. According to a relative, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, they believe she was intentionally shot as she had been vocal about the violent clashes between child gangs, as laaities as young as nine joined the stone throwing.

On the day of the incident, residents revealed that chaos broke out in the street as the two gangs, namely the Okka Boys and the Sabie Kidz, started fighting. Tasleema had run out of her home to fetch her son who had been on the street corner. Tasleema Erasmus She was laid to rest two days later as hundreds of mense attended the janazah, where religious leaders called on laaities to stop the violence.

Police revealed that during the incident a 18-year-old male also part of the stone-throwing was hit in the left leg and transported to hospital for medical treatment. Police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett confirmed the arrest of the duo. He says: “I can confirm the arrest of the two suspects who face a charge of murder and attempted murder. They appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court and they abandoned their bail application. The case has been postponed to 26 February.”