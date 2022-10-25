The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend while she was walking their son to school has indicated that he will apply for bail. Mikhail Pheko, 27, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday for bail information.

He was arrested for the murder of Lauren Kennedy, 25, who was killed in De Braak Close on October 14. The couple broke up two months before. He met with the mom of two while she was walking with their seven-year-old laaitie. Lauren was also walking with her aunt Nicolene Afrikaaner, 32, when Pheko asked her to go somewhere closeby.

“They didn’t take long, they came back and I could see them as I was walking in front of them. “No one was aware that there was a gun on him. But he was seen drawing it from his pants and shooting my niece three times in the head.” Pheko fled but Belhar police later apprehended him.

Nicolene said the accused was very abusive towards her niece. “That is one of the reasons she moved back home, because he would hit her in front of their sons,” she explains. “The night before he murdered Lauren, he came to ask her to go back home with him but she refused. There was a scuffle but he ended up leaving.