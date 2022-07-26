Angry Kalksteenfontein residents on Monday bayed for the blood of a man accused of murdering his own mother and 10-year-old niece. While the young girl’s janaazah was held on Monday afternoon, a family member revealed that the suspect, Ashley Faro, abused his mother, even pushing her head in the toilet.

Faro, 39, was arrested in Agste Laan informal settlement in Valhalla Park where he was hiding just hours after the murder of his mother Daffidol Faro, 62, and 10-year-old Aseeqah Erasmus early on Saturday morning. ANGRY: Mense outside Lavis Magistrates Court. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete He allegedly strangled the pair to death at their Paternoster Square home, where he also lived, and then fled the scene. His mother’s body was stuffed in the freezer by relatives while little Aseeqah was found in a bath full of water, hidden under a pile of clothing with the water still running.

Faro also allegedly stabbed and injured their dog before fleeing to Valhalla Park. STRANGLED TO DEATH: Mom Daffidol Faro was abused by son. Picture supplied Mense went bos when they spotted the accused outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court where he made his first appearance. Seeing him in the police van, people surged forward.

“Set him free so we can kill him, please give him bail,” a woman shouted. Another man screamed: “We want justice for the victims!” Cops fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse the angry crowd before arresting a woman.

She was taken to the Bishop Lavis Police Station but was later released without charges being brought. Emilen Houston, 40, says the people are frustrated because the justice system failed her aunt. “My elderly aunt went to court and took an interdict out on my cousin. All they said was that he must go to anger management, and that is for him swearing at her, abusing his mom, he once shoved her head in the toilet.

“If someone had followed up with the order he was given, my aunt and cousin would still be alive.” LAID TO REST: Niece Aseeqah,10 Faro cried in court and told his family: “Dit was nie ek nie. Ek het dit nie gedoen nie.” His family members also started sobbing, but Emilen was not convinced.