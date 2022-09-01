The trial of a skollie from Strand, accused of viciously strangling a young mom to death and forcing her to drink a mandrax pill and bleach, has been postponed to next year as no judges were available. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as murder accused Ashwin Hammers returned to court for the murder of Faranaaz Mentoor who was killed on 25 February 2021.

Hammers stands accused of kidnapping Faranaaz, 32, and her friend and holding them hostage in a hokkie after they allegedly stole a cellphone. He is set to face charges of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. JUSTICE DELAY: Mom Faranaaz Mom Rowena Palmer said she was called to the shocking scene where the body of her half-naked daughter was found with ropes tied around her arms and neck and a plastic sakkie over her head a day after she went missing.

She explained that the day before, Faranaaz, a mom of three, had visited a friend and the duo were lured to a shack in the Erijaville settlement by a woman. The friend managed to escape but Faranaaz was tortured and forced to swallow a mandrax pill with bleach. Rowena said Faranaaz worked for a food company and was the breadwinner and had no need to steal a cellphone.