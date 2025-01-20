THE bail hearing of a Manenberg man accused of viciously stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death has been put on hold as the district surgeon is on leave. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday as Moegamat Ghaliem Phillips, 42, returned to court for a brief murder of mom Amirah Abrahams.

Phillips was busted by Manenberg cops on 22 December 2024 as detectives swarmed the horrific murder scene where the mother of two was found with multiple stab wounds to her body. At the time, her devastated family revealed that she was six-months pregnant and the couple were expecting a son. It is understood that cops were called the scene in the early hours of the morning after neighbours heard the blood-curdling screams for help coming from the home they shared.

Relatives also revealed that she had left the home a few days before the murder after she was beaten by Phillips. Phillips was arrested on the same day and appeared in court two days later. Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says as they returned to court today, they were informed the bail hearing could not commence.

This came amid claims that Phillips was allegedly an out-patient at Valkenberg Hospital and is a schizophrenic. However, the investigating officer could not verify this but did establish that he is an out-patient at Heideveld Hospital. Peters explains as a growing number of Capetonians have signed a petition calling for his bail application to be denied the proceedings were again hamstrung.

She says: “The bail hearing was postponed to Wednesday and Friday. “On Wednesday, he was supposed to be sent to the district surgeon as he needs to be assessed before the bail hearing can proceed. “We arrived on Friday and were told that it would not proceed because the district surgeon was on leave and he could not be assessed. The case was then postponed to 23 January to see if he can be assessed.