A young Manenberg mom has been stabbed to death, allegedly by her best friend, over a pair of jeans. A mother of one, Charne Lottering, 20, was seen fighting with a 19-year-old meisie on Saturday afternoon when she was knifed in the neck and chest.

Minutes later, she was taken to Heideveld Day Hospital, where she died. Father of her child, 22-year-old Mogamat Fareez Jordaan, says Charne was stabbed twice. “She was stabbed in the neck and in the upper chest. I wasn’t around when the fight broke out, but my four-year-old daughter came to call me,” Mogamat says. “She saw her mom being stabbed, and then she got shocked and thought of me.”

HARTSEER PA: Mogamat He says that Charne was knifed outside her Belinda Walk home. “I heard the fight was over jeans which the friend had apparently taken from Charne, and then when they saw each other, there was a brawl,” Mogamat adds. “Charne overpowered her and I guess she couldn’t take the defeat. She went home to fetch a knife, and then looked for Charne and injured her.”

SITE: Where the women fought But, he suspects that the murder was not just about the item of clothing. The dad adds: “They had fought before but it never got this far. She obviously held a grudge against her and that is why she went home to get the knife. “She didn’t have to stab her for a stupid thing like jeans. Her and my ex were really close, they were best friends, they were always together, this is really a painful thing she did.”

The hartseer pa says that he had to break the news to his daughter. “After her mom was stabbed I told her that she was gonna be fixed by the doctors but unfortunately on Sunday, Charne passed,” Mogamat adds. “My dad forced me to tell my daughter that her mom is gone and will never come back. What hurts me is that I can never heal the wound of her losing a mother.”