A new mother has been killed and her baby is suspected to have been abducted. Abongile Dorotile, 35, was last seen by her family on Saturday.

Days later, her family went to look for her in her Nkanini shack in Khayelitsha. She was found dead. Her four-month-old son Ivakele is still missing and his father has no idea where he is. MISSING: Baby boy Ivakele Abongile was found was faced down with blankets piled on top of her. Her aunt Noluthando Dorotile says: “We were worried because we hadn’t heard from her.

“We tried to call her but her phone has been on voicemail since Sunday. “We went to her shack which is a few metres from us but it was locked, so we assumed she was not at home.” Noluthando adds that on Tuesday, the family decided to break in to the shack.

SHOCKING: Abongile Dorotile, 35, was found covered under blankets “We were about to go and open a missing person’s case when we thought we should be absolutely sure that she is not at home,” she says. When we opened we saw her on the bed... I called her and she didn’t respond. “Her flesh was so cold and when I checked her face, she had bloody teeth and her eyes were slightly opened. I frantically pulled up the blankets to check for her son and he wasn’t there.”

The hartseer auntie says all the baby clothes and food was also taken: “There was a mess by the cupboard, I could tell that whoever took the baby was in a hurry. “We have reasons to believe that it is her boyfriend who killed my niece and then took the baby. “We don’t know if Ivakele is still alive or not, but the father said he has no clue where the child is, just like he said he had no idea where Abongile was before we found her body.”

SAD DISCOVERY: Dorotile was found by her arme family in her Khayelitsha shack Noluthando remembers receiving a call from Abongile about being beaten by her berk last Tuesday. “They had been living together until that day when he assaulted her,” she explains. “She called us and told us of the ongoing abuse, and she asked her boyfriend to move out and he did but they didn’t break up, and then a week later we discovered Abongile’s body.” Police spokesperson captain Siyabulela Vukubi says: “The Harare police attended a scene in Enkanini yesterday. On arrival they encountered a body of a 35-year-old female who was declared dead. Police registered an inquest docket.