A MOTHER has been arrested and charged with child abandonment after gooing her newborn baby girl in a stormwater drain. KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda said the baby was found by a member of the public in Verulam on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

Netshuinda reports: “The suspect was arrested at her place of residence in the Hazelmere area, Verulam, and will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court soon. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), one of their officers was stopped by a pedestrian who believed that an animal was stuck in a stormwater drain. The statement reads: “When the Reaction Officer searched the area he found a black bin bag stuck near the manhole of a stormwater drain.

“A child could be seen hanging at the entrance that led to a fall several meters below. The officer managed to remove the plastic bin bag, rescued the child, and radioed for assistance.” RUSA chief Prem Balram said after circulating the baby’s picture, they received information that the child was recently born and they managed to track the mother - a Lesotho national. He explains: “When interviewed by a female Reaction officer, the woman explained that she had entered the country illegally in 2022.”

Balram added that the vrou had two children aged 11 and 5 in Maseru. He explains: “She said while working in a textile factory she fell pregnant and the baby's father disputed the paternity and broke off communication with her. “She added that she placed the baby in a black bin bag and intended to push the baby into the stormwater drain.