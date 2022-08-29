A dead woman found on the N1 highway on Friday morning was on Sunday identified as a mom of three. Carlon Titus, 31, was found stabbed and beaten to death with a hockey stick on the side of the highway opposite Scottsville in Kraaifontein.

Her cousin Martha Matthys says Carlon has three daughters, aged 4, 7 and 9, and was unemployed at the time of her murder. A black and blue hockey stick was found near her body, and she was dressed in a black tracksuit and a green top. It is believed she was attacked by two men. BEATEN TO DEATH: Mom Carlon Titus, 31 A resident tells the Daily Voice: “It was just before 6am when we heard people shouting and screaming, two men were busy hitting a woman. They ran off and were wearing black hoodies.

“She was stabbed and had a lot of black bruises on her back. “All the people on their way to work walked past her body until an elderly white gentleman took a closer look and called the police. “Nobody knows why she was killed but she wasn’t robbed because the police found her phone.”

According to Martha, that is how the police found the family. “The detective who found her phone dialled the first number on it, it was Maria Vries and Maria came to tell us that Carlon was murdered. “I last saw Carlon on Wednesday. We are all very shocked, the detective said she was stabbed and beaten with the hockey stick. If they took her cellphone, we might never have known what had become of her.”