A mother and two siblings perished in a fire after their home was gutted in the Covid informal settlement in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein. The family were sleeping when their home caught alight on Saturday morning.

The eldest son survived because he was sleeping over at a friend, explained aunt Portia Sijaka. “My sister Pinky was a community worker and always helped others,” a hartseer Portia says. “We are devastated. The fire was already dying by the time the fire brigade finally arrived.

“The fire started at 2am on Saturday. “We tried to stop the flames but we couldn’t. “We managed to pull the eight-year-old, Asandile Lokotho, out of the house but sadly, she passed away in Red Cross [War Memorial Children’s] Hospital on Monday.

“Pinky and Lunje, 12, passed away in the shack.” Pinky’s son Sithwala Siqangue, 20, adds: “I was sleeping over by a friend close by when they came to wake me up. GRIEF: Sithwala Siqangue and Portia Sijaka. Picture: Solly Lottering “Me and the people all grabbed buckets of water but we couldn’t extinguish the flames.