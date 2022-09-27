A mom and her son died in a tragic fire incident which is suspected to have started when the power went back on following loadshedding. Ziyanda Mjongile, 28, and 5-year-old Uyanda were roused by the blaze on Saturday morning just after midnight.

Her cousin Luzuko Hlulani says a neighbour called him. “He told me the fire started after loadshedding so at the moment we don’t know exactly if the power surge is what started the blaze. Maybe she used a candle when the electricity was off and it fell over.” He adds: “Her son was heard screaming for my grandmother who lives a few houses away from where the incident happened.

“When a neighbour went out to try and rescue them he couldn’t do anything. “He tried to open the door but it was too late. The handle and the burglar bars were too hot and when they touched the iron sheet they got electrocuted. And they watched as the hokkie burned down, that is how the mother and son died.” He says that Ziyanda could not have switched the stove on to cook.

“She was visiting my other cousin and then went straight to sleep because there was no electricity. “This is really devastating because we don’t even have money to bury them because they didn’t have a funeral plan.” Police Spokesperon Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says:“Philippi East police responded to a complaint and the services of fire and rescue were acquired who extinguished the fire.