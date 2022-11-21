A heartbroken teen from Ottery says she and her surviving sister are facing a black Christmas after both their mother and disabled sister died of their injuries following a fire at their home two weeks ago.
Elize, 40, and Tasneem Gilbert, 23, died days apart after suffering severe burn wounds, after an electricity box exploded at their house in Freedom Park informal settlement.
Felicia Gilbert, 16, said she has now lost her mom, sister and her home in one fell swoop.
“Dit voel nie lekker nie,” she says. “I didn’t grow up with a father, now my mother and my sister are gone as well as our house and all our belongings, so no, it doesn’t feel nice.”
Elize has had undergone surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital, while Tasneem was in the intensive care Unit at Victoria Hospital.
Dennis Buggs, a community leader, told the Weekend Argus that a box exploded when power came was switched back on after load shedding.
The community moved to the new structures five months ago to allow a housing development to begin on their former occupied land.
Councillor William Akim said the cause of the fire was still under investigation yet confirmed the fire happened after load shedding.
Community activist Keith Blake who has been aiding the Gilbert family for years says the Gilberts’ deaths on top of losing their home and belongings have left the survivors reeling.
“It is those who are left behind who have to deal with it now and have to depend on the help from communities and good Samaritans,” he said.
Blake urged the public to come forward and assist the family in their time of need. He can be reached on 073 877 6207.