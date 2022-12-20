Police have arrested a mother and father for the death of their one-month-old baby. The couple appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Monday.

Little Olwethu Dube was found with a cut in his cheek and bruising on his face on Saturday. His mom Nozibele and dad Lungile Mzayiya were taken into custody. The couple had apparently been drinking on Friday night and a few hours later, family members were told of Olwethu’s death.

SAD SCENE: Where the one-month-old was found dead. Picture supplied Lungile’s daughter Sam told the Daily Voice they want police to get to the bottom of this case: “We are so confused, we were not there when the incident happened. “When we got to the house we found blood on the floor and there was blood on the mother’s chest and on the bed [sheet]. “We asked what happened; my dad said he went to the bathroom and when he returned, he noticed the baby was ice-cold and informed the mom.

“She ran out of the house and went to my sister who lives near them and coldly said, ‘The baby is dead’.” TRAGIC: Police have arrested a mother and father for the death of baby Olwethu Dube Sam said the family were puzzled by Nozibele’s reaction: “What we had been told was that she was drinking on Friday and my dad tried to stop her because she was still breastfeeding, but she continued drinking. “He then took the baby to their bed. At the time, Nozibele had already passed out, he placed Olwethu in between them as usual.

“We suspect that she may have forgotten that she placed the baby on the edge of the bed and he fell. “She obviously picked the baby up because she had blood on her top.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Kraaifontein SAPS arrived at around 5.15am on Saturday at the address in Mathole Street, where they found the body of the child.

INSIGHT: SAPS’ Swartbooi. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. We can confirm that both parents were arrested and detained,” he said. “The Kraaifontein family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit are investigating a case of murder.” On Monday, the couple requested a legal aid lawyer to represent them.