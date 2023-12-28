A mother of two nearly lost her foot after saving her children from a fire. The family of three lost everything they owned in the fire on Tuesday, at their home in Springbokpark Street, Koelpark, Klapmuts.

Abegail Sassa, 30, and her kids were fast asleep when a fire broke out in their wendy house. Community worker and founder of the Victory Injury Care Foundations Veronica Gelant says the strong wind didn’t help and the wendy house burnt down in minutes. GUTTED: Firefighters could not save home. Picture: Solly Lottering Gelant says: “When I arrived it was burnt to the ground. The fire brigade was on the scene, but could not do anything to stop that fire.

“It was a miracle that she was able to escape the fire with her children, who were sleeping at the time. “She burnt her foot quite badly. But it could have been much worse.” Gelant attended to Sassa’s foot injury herself.

EINA: Abegail Sassa gets foot bandaged. Picture: Solly Lottering Klapmuts police spokesperson Sergeant Madilyn Dombas says the fire broke out at about 10am on Tuesday morning. Dombas says: “According to the mother, she and the children were asleep when the one child woke the mother up and told her that their wendy house was on fire. “The mother said that she does not know how the fire broke out or what caused the fire. The Fire Brigade was contacted to put out the fire.”