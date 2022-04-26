Instead of having a birthday bash today, the director of Molo Songololo, Patric Solomons, has encouraged supporters to donate and raise funds for the child protection organisation.

This comes after their latest funding application from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) was declined because of the “2021/2022 charities distributing agency budget being depleted”, reports the Weekend Argus.

Solomons said: “This is a major setback for Molo Songololo and threatens our ability to maintain essential social support and empowerment services for child victims of sexual abuse and exploitation, those at risk and their families.

“Molo Songololo needs funds to cover staff salaries, operational costs, programme and activity costs. Funding from the Department of Social Development (in the) Western Cape is not enough to cover all our expenses.”

The organisation was established in 1979.

NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela said they cannot release information about grants applications to anyone outside of said organisation.

