A Parkwood oupa accused of molesting three girls made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday. The 74-year-old man, who had been released on R1 000 bail for each case, sat in the dock where he received his next court date.

The pensioner had allegedly started abusing with the meisies when they turned eight-years-old and told them it was a special birthday gift. The children are now nine and 13 years old. The ou toppie, who was considered a family friend and even called ‘Pa’ by the laaities, also allegedly threatened the girls that should they tell anyone, they would end up living on the street.

However, the youngest of the trio piemped him and the family learnt that the man had allegedly been molesting young female relatives “for years”. He was arrested on two charges of rape in December after the brave girl made a statement to the police. On Thursday, relatives filled up court 4 to catch a glimpse of the suspect, and to show that they are not backing down even though he is out on bail.

A family member who spoke to the Daily Voice shortly after court proceedings ended said they wanted to show that they are still fighting for the young victims. “The kids are still traumatised, they do not know how to handle it, and because they are not getting any counselling it’s even worse.” She said the fact that the man was allowed out on bail has traumatised everyone.