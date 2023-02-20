Cops have uncovered a massive arms store in Malmesbury and arrested an elderly man.
Dozens of firearms were seized, including a cannon and two bakkie loads of ammunition.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the haul was seized at a locked-up warehouse in Malmesbury on Thursday night.
“In concerted efforts to deal with criminality, Malmesbury police followed up information in the area which led them to a locked-up warehouse in an industrial area in Malmesbury on the West Coast on Thursday evening where they uncovered an arms cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery,” Potelwa explained. “A 62-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested.”
She said that after spending two days scouring the scene, the police along with several crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts as well as local law officials, the following was accounted for and booked in as part of evidence:
– 44 firearms (comprising nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols);
– 11 firearm parts (considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act);
– Two full LDV loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition;
– Substantial quantities of gunpowder;
– Numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines.
“The suspect, a naturalised South African of German descent was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act,” Potelwa said.
“He resides in the Tierfontein area and is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”
She added: “As the investigation continues, the possibility of further arrests being affected cannot be ruled out.
“The origin of the firearms, ammunition and gunpowder is the subject of the police investigation with investigators setting their sights on other premises in the vicinity.”