Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the haul was seized at a locked-up warehouse in Malmesbury on Thursday night.

“In concerted efforts to deal with criminality, Malmesbury police followed up information in the area which led them to a locked-up warehouse in an industrial area in Malmesbury on the West Coast on Thursday evening where they uncovered an arms cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery,” Potelwa explained. “A 62-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested.”

She said that after spending two days scouring the scene, the police along with several crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts as well as local law officials, the following was accounted for and booked in as part of evidence: