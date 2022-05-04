In what looked to be a scene from a sci-fi movie, residents of Kommetjie and conservation groups were left in awe after the carcass of a rare giant squid washed up along the shore at Long Beach. On Saturday the wildlife team of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted.

The remains of the squid were sent back into the ocean for consumption by other sea creatures while some tissue samples were taken and sent to the Iziko Museum. “In South Africa, giant squid specimens are preserved in the natural science history collection of Iziko Museums, where 19 giant squids are currently stored,” Two Oceans Aquarium digital manager Devon Bowen said. Wildlife officer Jon Friedman said upon arrival at Long Beach in Kommetjie, fishermen had chopped up the squid and were sharing out body parts, reports the Cape Argus.

“From the condition of its internal organs that were left behind, I would say that the animal seemed in good health, her stomach was full and she was only about two years old. “As to her cause of death, I would say that she was most likely struck by a ship while she was at the sea surface as giant squid are normally deep ocean dwellers, typically inhabiting depths of between 300 and 1 000 metres,” Friedman said. He said unless more strandings of giant squid were sighted, this case was not a cause for alarm.