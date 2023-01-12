A bandiet at Drakenstein Prison who was sentenced for the murder of a pastor is pleading with the Department of Correctional Services to transfer him to Goodwood Prison, after he got a dik pak from his own getuies. Morne Charles, 29, was a co-accused charged with the 2013 killing of controversial Pastor Albern Martins, who was shot outside Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

The bandiet, who has been at the prison since 2016, was recently moved to Medium A in the mang and, according to his fiancé, it was all because of his change in attitude. KILLED: Pastor Albern Martins. However, Charles’ move was short-lived. After a few months, he was again moved to the Maximum facility because of a fight – he claims – he didn’t even start. Claudine Fortune, 37, said she met Charles, whom she fondly refers to as “baba”, over social media.

Fortune revealed that she could feel who Charles really was behind the tough image he portrayed to almal. “I told him I am not dating him because of the number, I am dating him because of his love,” she said. On August 2, 2022, the couple got engaged and started planning their future.

But their plans quickly came to a halt when she visited her berk this past weekend. “Before I went I was called to say he is now in Maximum again. When I went there I couldn’t believe how my baba looked,” she explained. The fiancé: Claudine Fortune, 37. “The right side of his leg is so swollen it looks like its out of its socket.

“There is a deep wound in his head and his nose is potblou. “I asked him what happened and he said the other prisoners who belong to the same number as him beat him up. “He asked me to contact the Daily Voice to expose what’s happening in the prison.

“He said to tell the department and to ask them to transfer him to Goodwood Prison because he is trying to change his life but isn’t granted the opportunity because of situations like this.” HELP MY! Morne Charles wants a prison transfer. Fortune said she couldn't take pictures. “In Maximum, you are not allowed in with your phone, you also only get 30 minutes of visitation and through a glass window.

“I asked him if they took him to the doctor. He said no, they only gave him pain- killers,” she wysed. “He feels what happens with him isn’t right.” The kerk suster added that her fiancée also changed his life since being involved with her, and believes that he verdiens ‘n kans to prove it.

Regional Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Carla Lange confirmed that an assault took place between offenders innie tronk. “The offender in question sustained injuries. He was immediately taken to the clinic where he was stabilised and received treatment,” she said. “He also saw a medical doctor. We cannot confirm head injuries.”