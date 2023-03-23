A Facebook post where a vrou complained about fishermen along Muizenberg Beach “emptying the ocean” has gone viral, but was slammed by social media users. The since deleted post by Esmarie Fourie surfaced last week, with the caption “Strandfontein, False Bay – I’m not here for this.”

The thread of pictures shows a group of fishermen trekking and sorting out the catch of the day. BLAME: Esmarie Fourie’s deleted post. Picture: Facebook In the comments, Fourie blamed fishermen for not respecting the sea, but mense slammed her for not having sympathy for the poor. She later explained to the Daily Voice why she said what she said.

“I do understand that this has been the livelihoods and culture for many years. Unfortunately, times have changed and so has the number of fish as well.” Fourie further alleged the trekkers don’t only vang harders and mullets, but get away with fish they are not permitted to catch. NOT WELL RECEIVED: Facebook user says the trekkers don’t respect the ocean. “They even keep the sharks and stingrays. I am not for the way they handle the sea. We should take care of it as if our livelihood depends on it, because it does!”

However, Fourie’s comments were slammed, with mense saying she’s “plain onnodig” and accusing her of not having a heart for those trying to make a living. William Goliath wrote: “These guys can’t even catch in a year what fishing vessels are catching in a day.” Val Arendse challenged Fourie to come out and see how many times they didn’t even catch any fish.

“To be honest I don’t even know when those pictures were taken, because I don’t recall a trek like that from January until now,” Arendse said. “If she must see how hard the men work to feed their families and how often they don’t get paid because of empty nets, then she will say ‘shame’.” NOT WELL RECEIVED: Facebook user says the trekkers don’t respect the ocean. Albert Williams, 70, said fishing has put food on his family’s table.