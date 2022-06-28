A Lansdowne man accused of creating fraudulent financial statements for alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has been found guilty at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. Reza van Oudtshoorn, 44, entered into a plea deal with the state after he was nabbed by the Hawks for creating fake documents on behalf of Modack, who is facing a R46 million tax fraud charge at the same court.

Months after Modack and several family members including his mother Ruwaida and brother Yaseen appeared in the dock alongside SARS officials, his legal woes deepened after Van Oudtshoorn admitted to creating fake documents for him. Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack. File photo Standing in the dock on Friday, Van Oudtshoorn, who was dubbed “the money man” by cops, appeared calm as he confirmed he was entering into the plea deal on a single charge of fraud, while the Hawks kept a close eye on him from the public gallery. According to court documents, the accountant admitted that on 3 June 2020, he was approached by Modack to compile a year-end financial statement for Empire Invest Cars for the year ending 29 February 2020.

He said Modack supplied him with the information to compile the statement, which was submitted to FNB bank in support of an application for vehicle asset finance. Van Oudtshoorn also admitted he used the name of another accountant on the statement to flous the bank. As a mitigating factor, the father of four stated that he was willing to plead guilty and take responsibility for his actions and not waste the court’s time.

“He apologises for his actions and the harm it has caused. By doing so he shows genuine remorse. He knew his actions were... unlawful and he is willing to face the consequences,” the document reads. It was also revealed that Van Oudtshoorn was convicted for theft in 2013. On Friday, he was sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or two years imprisonment and a further term of three years direct imprisonment.