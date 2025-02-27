THE co-accused of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack have accused him of being a liegbek, saying they disagree with parts of his testimony. Modack returned to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday as he faced cross-examination by a host of legal representatives who questioned him about various aspects in the mammoth underworld trial.

Modack, who has made a vrag allegations against high-ranking cops and dik dinge, is facing over 100 charges which include the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, conspiracy to commit murder, the illegal interception of cellphones and money laundering. Modack was dealt a blow when self-proclaimed gardener Mogamat Adiel Mukudam denied being the manager of a multi-million account which the State alleges was used to launder extortion money. According to the Hawks investigation, it was found that directorship of the company was changed from Modack’s brother, Yaseen, to Mukudam.

DOCK: Mogamat Adiel Mukudam Mukudam’s legal representative Advocate Pieter Nel told Modack that his client had worked as a gardener and earned R5 000. Modack denied this, saying Mukudam had purchased the company from his brother. Nel said it was his client’s version that he was suffering financially and was used as a pawn by Modack and his brother who paid him R3 000 extra each month if he agreed to sign paperwork naming him as the director. Nel said his client was not in possession of any bank cards linked to the Empire Investments account, but Modack claimed this was a lie.

CONCEALMENT: Yaseen Modack Following Modack’s dramatic arrest in Century City, the Hawks discovered the bank card registered in Mukudam’s name in his vehicle but Modack now claims he was only given the card on the day he was arrested. Nel said his client believed he was paid to sign up as a director to conceal the identities of the Modack brothers. Modack was dealt nog ’n blow, when ex-cop Ashley Tabisher, who is defending himself, questioned him about the allegations that they had a corrupt relationship.

QUESTIONS: Ex-cop Tabisher According to the State’s case Modack allegedly paid Amaal Jantjies to corrupt the cop, so Modack could obtain information about when AGU planned to raid his home. Modack admitted that he was never in contact with Tabisher but the feisty cop also questioned him about the grenade attack. Tabisher put it to Modack that he made up the story that the grenade attack was a plan concocted by cops to have him arrested.

Tabisher said claims made by Modack that he was tasked to kill him during the arrest and that Kinnear was present during the planning of the grenade attack of his home were false. He asked: “Mr Modack, can you truly say that on the information that I was tasked with killing you? “I am going to put it to you Mr Modack that Colonel Kinnear was never on the base [when meetings were held] and he would never try to kill himself or the family he loved.