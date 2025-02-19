ALLEGED underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has denied putting a hit on the father of former Hawks detective Nico Heerschap. Returning to the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday where he continued to testify in the helse underworld trial, Modack denied any interactions with the self-confessed killer.

Last year, the man dubbed as “Mr A” took the stand where he boldly pointed Modack out as the man who instructed him to kill Heerschap, who was investigating him. But he botched the hit, shooting and killing the officer’s father Nicolaas instead. The State witness spilled the beans, outing Nafiz as the mastermind. He told the court that the gang had designated him to be the gunman, but claimed he was never given a brief on who the target was.

The witness told Judge Robert Henney that after realising he had shot a cop’s father, he opted to piemp the gang and Modack and pleaded guilty to the shooting in Melkbosstrand. He further claimed after the murder, he fled to Eerste River with Modack’s co-accused Mario “P**le” Pietersen where they hid the firearm in a secret compartment in the dak of the house they were occupying. Addressing the court yesterday, Modack denied ever meeting Mr A or congratulating him after the murder of Heerschap.

He said he had no idea that the former Hawks detective had been investigating him for a vehicle finance fraud case. Modack said: “I had no reason to want to harm him. I was sequestrated in 2015 and couldn’t buy cars. I didn’t know about the investigation.” He also told the court that he first met slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear when he was arrested on extortion charges alongside Colin Booysen.