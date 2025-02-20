Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has denied giving an instruction to launch a grenade attack on the home of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. Modack who faces over 100 charges in the mammoth underworld trial returned to the stand at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday where he continued his testimony before Judge Robert Henney.

While Modack has dropped several bombshells in the last week amid claims of collusion between high-ranking cops he says he played no role in the “grenade attack” at Kinnear’s home in November 2019. According to the State’s case Modack along with couple Amaal Jantjies and Janick Adonis allegedly hatched a plan to have a skollie throw a grenade at Kinnear’s home. The State claims that while Adonis was in the mang at the time of the attack his former motjie, Jantjies, had received R64 000 and a BMW from Modack during this time.

At the time of the incident cops busted an alleged gang member known as “Mamokie” who reportedly walked past the Kinnear home and was found in possession of a grenade as cops searched him. He then pointed a finger towards Jantjies and her phones were later confiscated as cops uncovered various text messages and voice notes of the planned attack. Responding to questions posed by Legal Aid lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, Modack told the court the money he paid to Jantjies were legal fees.