ALLEGED underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack claims cops demanded R500 000 from him or he’d be arrested. Modack told the Western Cape High Court during his trial for the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear that one of the detectives on case, Colonel Eddie Clarke, made the demand and he opened a case of corruption against him.

In yesterday’s explosive third day of his testimony, Modack admitted to hiring his co-accused Zane Kilian to ping the cellphone of slain Kinnear amid a plot to kill him. Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear He said he wanted to track Kinnear to see if he was meeting alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, who he says were conspiring to murder him. This comes after he said last week that slain Mark Lifman told former top cop Jeremy Vearey to put a hit on him.

Modack outlined his relationship with former rugby player Kilian and denied that he instructed him to ping Kinnear on the day he was killed. Kilian is charged alongside Modack and 13 others in the mammoth underworld trial centred on the murder of the slain Anti-Gang Unit detective who was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020. The group face a combined 124 charges, of which several include the illegal interception of cellphone information.

According to the State’s case Kilian used the LAD platform to trace various targets identified by Modack including Kinnear and criminal attorney William Booth. The State alleges that the pinging of Kinnear’s phone and the tracing of his personal details is what led the lone gunman to his home on the day he was murdered. Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen In his testimony yesterday, Modack admitted to hiring Kilian after meeting him in Johannesburg to ping Kinnear, but says Kilian’s task was to ascertain if he was meeting with Booysen.

Quoting case numbers, Modack said he had laid charges of extortion, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. He claims: “I got info that they wanted to assassinate me.” Addressing the court, he says he did not know that Kinnear was killed on the day of the shooting, but claims Advocate Bruce Hendricks informed him.