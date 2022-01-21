Ashley Tabisher, the cop accused of working with alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, is getting his wish.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said it will be launching an investigation into allegations made against senior SAPS personnel in the murder case of Modack, Tabisher and five co-accused.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa confirmed this, following Wednesday's bail hearing at the Blue Downs Regional Court, where Modack, Jacques Cronje and AGU cop Tabisher were denied bail, reports the Cape Times.

“Ipid confirms the matter is under investigation... We investigate the allegations and not an individual.

“The preliminary outcome will lead us to the person to be called to account... We do not investigate an individual or target any person, but we investigate allegations brought to our attention," said Langa.

The investigation was spurred on by allegations Tabisher had made in his bail application affidavits, claiming he had been acting under the auspices and direction of his two superiors, the Western Cape AGU head Major-General André Lincoln and Captain Franklin Stone.

Tabisher is accused of corruption for allegedly giving Amaal Jantjies information about planned AGU raids on Modack’s home in exchange for R10 000 and a phone valued at about R3 500.

But Tabisher says his superiors ordered him to do this in an undercover operation.

The charges against Modack, Cronje, Tabisher and their co-accused Adonis, Jantjies, Zane Kilian and Ricardo Morgan include conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of AGU member, Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was assassinated outside his house in September 2020.

The charges also include the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth.

