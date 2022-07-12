A woman was brutally killed in a mob justice attack on Saturday night in Philippi. Zusanda Tshetu, 31, who was a suspected drug addict, was found with head and body injuries.

There were bloody stones and sticks next to her. The incident happened in KhakaKhaka Street in Brown’s Farm around 10.30pm. A resident says: “I was sleeping when I heard the noise outside and when I went to check, I saw the woman lying in the street.

“She had blood all over her body. I’m not even sure if she was still alive at the time that I went out. “This was the first time I saw a woman being killed in a Bundu court incident, this is quite shocking. “I don’t know where she is from but she was accused of stealing something.

“While I was at the scene, I met with the girl’s grandma who said that she was a drug addict who was living on the streets.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old female, Saturday evening at about 10.15pm in Khakakhaka Street, Brown’s Farm, Nyanga are under investigation. “According to reports, Nyanga police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple injuries to the body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “A murder case was registered for investigation. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”