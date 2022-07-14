Family and friends of the Parkwood mob accused of viciously killing Bolt driver Abongile Mfalala could be banned from court if they continue to misbehave in the courtroom. This was the warning issued by Magistrate Goolam Bawa yesterday as he once again asked Parkwood residents to behave while attending court proceedings.

The suspects – Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zhuane Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Romano Witbooi and Cheslin Spannenberg – returned to the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court for their much-anticipated bail hearing. CHARGED WITH MURDER AND ROBBERY: Romano Witbooi, Cheslin Spannenberg, Charne Johnson. Pictures supplied The group are charged with murder, aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property. Abongile died on a veldjie in Parkwood after being falsely accused of trying to kidnap two meisies. He was in the area to drop off two passengers.

Videos of the vicious attack showed a mob of over 100 mense beating him with poles, spades and other objects, while skollies strip his car. His body and Toyota Avanza were then set alight. GONE: Abongile Mfalala Proceedings were hampered when it was revealed that despite being arrested after being identified on camera footage, many of the accused did not want to be identified in the media.

Addressing the court, Bawa explained that there was a discrepancy with the schedule of the offence as well as an objection by Tifflon's lawyer to having the proceedings filmed by TimesLive. CHARGED WITH MURDER AND ROBBERY: Antonio Bailey. Picture supplied While the state and most of the defence team had no objections, Tifflon’s lawyer told the court that while the accused’s pictures were already published, he still felt a need to object. But the lawyer, who refused to give his name, was overruled by Bawa.

The magistrate then explained that the law was clear that murder is a schedule 6 offence and hence the accused would have to prove to the court why their release on bail would be in the interest of justice. The state prosecutor was informed that he now had to produce a certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions indicating the schedule before the bail hearing could proceed. People in the public gallery became agitated by the delay as comments that the Magistrate was “wasting their time” were thrown about in court.