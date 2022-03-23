Angry Kraaifontein residents went on the rampage after three people were taken into custody following a deadly mob justice attack on two skollies on Monday afternoon.

Demanding the release of the arrested community members, they rioted in the streets, burned tyres and barricaded roads.

The City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, warned motorists in Kraaifontein to avoid the vicinity of Maroela Way due to stone throwing.

He explained that the Metro Police Tactical Response Unit (TRU) was dispatched to assist the SAPS Public Order Policing unit after receiving reports of violent protesting in Bloekombos.

“TRU members arrested three suspects for arson and handed them over to Kraaifontein SAPS.

“This caused further outrage by the community, who began stoning passing vehicles on Maroela Way while demanding the release of those arrested,” said Smith.

“While every South African holds the right to protest peacefully, such rights cannot be exercised by imposing on the rights of others.

“Putting other persons at risk by attacking their vehicles puts such motorists in severe danger and is a cowardly act.

“So is the selfish act of damaging our critical road infrastructure by setting tyres and debris alight.”

Ward councillor Siyabonga Duka confirms that there had been a mob justice attack in the Covid informal settlement prior to the riot.

“I received a call from community members in Covid and I was told that they had apprehended two skollies and they needed the sector manager’s number and I sent it to them,” he explains.

“I received another call that informed me that the skollies had been killed, they were assaulted and then they were burnt.

“And then shortly after that, the police were there and they arrested people.”

He says angry residents decided to protest against the arrests.

“They demanded the release of the people who were taken into custody and they barricaded several roads.

“The area was still volatile (yesterday morning), but I will go and address them and find out what happened.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the residents prevented cops from executing their duties.

“Kraaifontein police attended a crime scene in Covid informal settlement on Monday,” he explained.

“Upon arrival, it was established that two unknown males were assaulted, their hands tied, locked up in a shack, upon which the unknown suspects set the shack alight.

“When police members proceeded to gather three persons of interest, the community pelted the officers with stones.

“The police members used minimum force to create calm.

“Three suspects were arrested and detained on charges of public violence.”

He says the three will also be charged with two counts of murder.

“Kraaifontein police are investigating a double murder.

“Once charged, the three suspects arrested for public violence are expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on the mentioned charge.”

