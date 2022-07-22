The Manenberg Community Police Forum has raised concerns after residents helped an armed suspect escape and robbed Metro Police officials. CPF chairperson Vernon Visagie says this is not the first time this has happened.

On Wednesday morning, there was a gang shooting and when police went into the area they spotted the suspect fleeing. However, when they arrested him, community members attacked the Metro Police and even robbed them. Vernon explains: “The 24-year-old suspect was arrested with a 9mm firearm and two rounds of ammunition.

“SAPS members followed a shooting incident in Manenberg Avenue, they caught him after he tried to hide when he ran into one of the courts. “This is a concern that we have in our community that people are covering up for gang activity and then you get people who are working to do away with such things in this same community. “That is the reason why as the CPF, we appeal to people in our community to work alongside the police.

“This is not the first incident like this, it is not unique for people to work with the gangs, it’s an ongoing thing that people side with gangsters.” Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says two patrol vehicles have been damaged. “Swift reaction by Metro Police officers in Manenberg led to the recovery of a prohibited firearm.

“At around 10.50am, officers patrolled the area due to shooting complaints and spotted a group of men in Manenberg Avenue. “Upon approach, the men attempted to flee, but officers apprehended one and recovered a 9mm Norinco Star pistol and one 9mm live round. TAKEN: Metro cops seized pistol and bullet. Picture supplied “The officers were surrounded by a crowd who managed to help the suspect escape from custody. In the process, two patrol vehicles were damaged and equipment was stolen from the patrol vehicles.”