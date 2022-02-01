A man has been battered to death by a mob in which was apparently trying to rob him.

Resident Nandipha Ngozi, 43, says she heard someone screaming near her home at Covid informal settlement along Symphony Way.

“I went out to look and there was a group of men attacking the victim and they were taking bricks from my yard,” she says.

“I asked them what happened and no one would answer.”

She says that she was worried that he was going to be killed.

“I saw about four police vans before the police came to help.

“I first called the ambulance but couldn’t get through, I was so happy when I saw police.

“I stopped them and they signalled that they will come back to me, the van was from Philippi East.”

ATTACK: Police at the Covid informal settlement

She tried to call the police in Delft and after a long wait, they arrived at the scene.

“The attackers didn’t stop and the situation was escalating.

“It was heading to a racial war, because the black people went to try and pull the man from the coloured mob.

“I understand that they are all from Blikkiesdorp including the victim.”

Nandipha tells the Daily Voice that when the police arrived, the man explained what happened.

“He said he was trying to sell some of his stuff for paraffin and the people who were assaulting him tried to rob him of the money he made, and that is when the fight broke out.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident and said the man died of his injuries.

“Delft police were called to the scene where they found the victim with injuries,” he says.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

“The motive is yet to determined. The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Delft police on 021 954 9011 Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]