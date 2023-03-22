*WARNING: Story contains graphic images. A Hanover Park family accused of moering an alleged intruder at their home could face murder charges after the man died in Groote Schuur Hospital.

After spending a week on life support, Markham Abrahams, 26, passed away on Sunday, following a mob attack in St Lucia Court. His hartseer family revealed that they were told he could not undergo surgery as his lungs were punctured and had other extensive injuries. Abrahams was attacked by a family living in St Lucia Court after he allegedly entered their council flat through an open window on March 12.

VIDEO: Markham Abrahams was filmed being hit. Caitlin Carolus, 23, posted videos of the attack on social media and confirmed her family attacked Abrahams. She told the Daily Voice that they had opened a case against him after he allegedly tried to stab her father. The incident is being investigated by police but Abrahams’ family has revealed that he suffered from a mental disability after being hit by a car as a child.

A relative, who asked not to be named out of fear of reprisal, said they believe he was tortured as he was dragged along the ground, tied to a pole, repeatedly beaten and doused with water to keep him awake. The relative said on Monday night they were contacted by the hospital to say Markham had passed on. "He had lots of injuries. He had bleeding on the brain, punctured lung, all his ribs were cracked and his pelvis was cracked," Abrahams' relative added.

“They told us that his heart also gave in but we are waiting for the post-mortem. “We are very hartseer, the way he died. It is really affecting the family and we want justice.” SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Poje confirmed that police were informed that Abrahams had died.

“However, the cause of his death is not known yet and therefore cannot be attributed to the alleged assault,” Poje added. “The process prescribes that an autopsy be conducted to determine the possible cause of death and should it be directly linked to the initial allegations of assault, it will be converted to a murder investigation.” Carolus said they heard of Abrahams’ death but had not been contacted by police.

Her family have since come under threat, she added. "We went to the police station but the detective was not there," she explained. "We are going through a tough time. That [Markham dying] was not our intention at all.