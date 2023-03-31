Hanover Park crime-fighters are demanding justice for mob justice victim, Markham Abrahams, as his hartseer family laid him to rest on Thursday. Family and friends gathered at his home where they were supported by the Community Police Forum and neighbourhood watches.

Tears flowed as Markham’s loved ones lined up to say goodbye, the injuries on his face still visible as he lay in his coffin. FAREWELL: Funeral of the Hanover Park man yesterday. The 26-year-old man was viciously attacked after being accused of breaking into the home of Caitlin Carolus and her family. At the time, Caitlin claimed they woke up to screams from her father after Markham allegedly climbed through the window of the council flat and allegedly tried to stab the older man.

Markham fell from the three-storey flat and his family revealed the doctors could not repair the damage to his ribs, pelvis, skull and other areas, while his lungs were also punctured. TORTURED: Markham Abrahams was attacked. Videos of the attack have been shared on social media by his attackers and show him being tied to a pole and tortured. His attackers are even seen throwing water over him to revive him as he lost consciousness.

A week later, his family was called to Groote Schuur Hospital and informed that Markham had passed on. He was buried at Klip Road Cemetery. FAREWELL: Funeral of the Hanover Park man yesterday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the inquest into Markhams’ death is still under investigation with no arrests yet.

“Kindly be advised that the matter you are referring to (an inquest) is still under investigation, and there are no new developments to report at this stage. “All leads are followed up by the investigation officer.” CPF spokesperson, Kaashiefa Mohammed, says they are watching the investigation closely and says the attackers have allegedly threatened Markham’s family.