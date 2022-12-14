The Muslim Judicial Council has urged Muslims to know their rights regarding searches at airports. This after a Muslim woman, Nadia Jacobs, accused security at OR Tambo International Airport of “profiling” her on Sunday.

Jacobs said staff insisted she removed her hijab in order to search her, but she refused as the metal detector alarm did not go off. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the MJC said they requested a meeting with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) security chief in November Group Executive: Enterprise Security General Mzwandile Petros. MJC’s plea to Muslims “These were shocking videos of Muslim women being physically searched on OR Tambo International that were posted on social media, as well as members of the MJC [SA] having similar experiences by being ‘randomly searched’, on a trip to Johannesburg,” the MJC said.

“Details of the meeting were largely concentrated around the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of Acsa in relation to screening and searches, and whether or not religious profiling was happening to Muslims passing through South Africa's airports. “Acsa presented their SOPs, substantiating it with video footage. These highlighted that the searches and screenings remained random, with installed technology [randomiser] prompting the security guard that screening must be performed.” It said Petros admitted personnel “may at times err in being too aggressive with travellers”, and while religious profiling does happen at international airports, it remains “criminal, unconstitutional, and illegal” to do so in South Africa.

“Mr Petros also indicated that while a ‘beep’ may not ring, as metal detectors only screen and beep for metal objects, non-metal prohibited items such as drugs etc, requires security having to screen and search travellers. These details are of particular importance, especially in relation to the recent experience of Sister Nadia Jacobs.” The MJC added: “Acsa policies allow for passengers that prefer to be processed privately, to request it and this must be facilitated for by the security personnel. “Indications that in these private rooms, the security personnel are recorded via video to ensure that there is no corruption, nor risk to the passenger.