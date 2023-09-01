A Beacon Valley family is asking for help to find missing Dyandrea Vyfer, 23, who was last seen on June 24 when she walked away from her home in Hengelaar Street.
“There was a small argument between her and her sister and she got frustrated and just walked away,” mother Merinda explained.
It isn’t the first time that Dyandrea has gone missing, but Merinda said this has been the longest period her daughter has gone missing.
Dyandrea isn’t mentally stable, the ma added.
Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirmed: “A missing person’s docket has been opened and an investigation continues as she has not been found yet.”
If anybody has information about Dyandrea, you can anonymously call Merinda on 071 719 0801 or the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit on 071 639 8355 or 067 681 3375.