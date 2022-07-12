A team of speed skaters, made up mostly of youngsters from Mitchells Plain, will be aiming for gold at the national championships in Joburg next weekend. Nabil Noordien, spokesperson for the Cape Town Speed Skating Club, said the team of 11 riders will leave the Kaap this morning while the trip will be a first for the newly-formed club.

“We used to be under the banner of Western Province but through matters out of our control, the team had to be rebuilt last year under the new banner of Cape Town Speed Skating Club, so this will be the first time we will be competing at nationals. “Previously the highest we have finished was third but we are always pushing to do better. We are aiming for gold in at least two of the events.” AIM: Chairman Jerome Hansen Nabil says the team is made up of male and female riders between the ages of eight and 20 and they all hail from Lentegeur.