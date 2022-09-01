Mitchells Plain residents have reacted in anger to a plan by authorities to move more than a 1 000 people illegally occupying the Central railway line to the area. The communities illegally living on railway lines in Langa and Philippi will be moved to the area opposite Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain called Weltevreden Wedge.

Last month they were shown the land where they would be relocated to by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Ward 43 councillor Elton Jansen says the relocation by the Housing Development Agency (HDA) and Prasa was made without any consultation with local ward councillors, housing committees or residents. “Informal settlements like Siqalo, Oasis and Egoli have been struggling without basic services like electricity for years because they are situated on private land and property owners refuse to give the City permission to provide those much-needed services.

“To move more people to the area is a recipe for conflict and disaster,” says Jansen. “I understand the importance of moving and relocating the residents from the Central Line but proper consultation should have been done with the host communities and all stakeholders.” A petition has already been started to oppose the move.

Residents said the influx of people who allegedly have no respect for the law was a threat to the law-abiding and tax-paying residents of Philippi and surrounding areas. Toufieq Daniels, a Westridge resident, said: “We are not saying people must live in shacks but how can they just decide to move a whole new township right near us without any talks?” Siyahlala informal settlement chairperson in Langa, Mxoleleni Ngutyana, told the Cape Argus the relocation would take place in November.