A Mitchells Plain family is kwaad after their 18-year-old son was expelled from school despite being a victim of bullying by gangsters.

Sabrina Williams said her grandson Ricardo has been sitting at home since 31 January after being expelled by Beacon Hill Secondary School on 10 February.

She explains: “Last November, Ricardo was walking home from school with another boy from the school when they came across this group of gangsters outside the school who started threatening them and asking if they are gang members.

“Ricardo said no but they hou dik with him and they started arguing, which led to them coming after him for a few days afterwards.

“They beat him up and he told the school but they did nothing about it, so Ricardo was too scared to go.

“When school began this year, he was still scared so he did not go the first week, but in the second week, we sent him to school with his elder brother and friends walking with him.

“One of the friends had a plastic gun with him to make the gangsters bang and when the school found out about it on January 25, they sent a letter to us, saying Ricardo must come for a disciplinary hearing on February 10 and he must stay home from January 31.”

The 53-year-old ouma said when the family went to the Grade 11’s hearing, it was clear Ricardo had already been found guilty.

“They kept on that he was a gangster but he is not. Even when we explained the whole situation and showed it was a plastic gun, they still made the decision to expel him.

“Ricardo is a good child and never caused any problems at the school.

“This was the first time he got into any trouble, and they treat him like this.”

Western Cape Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammon insists the school did not expel Ricardo.

“A disciplinary hearing was held last week and a recommendation for expulsion was not made.

“The learner can return to school, however, there are safety concerns which are being addressed.

“The district is liaising with the school,” she says.

But the family feels Ricardo is not welcome at the school, as stated in a letter they received.

“We got a letter that had his name wrong a few times, but it says that he is suspended,” adds the ouma.

