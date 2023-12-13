The Mitchells Plain-Palestine Action Network (MPPAN) has formally announced the launch of its Palestine solidarity campaign in Mitchells Plain. MPPAN held a media briefing at Masjiedul Jumuah in Westridge yesterday ahead of their planned march in solidarity with Palestine this weekend.

The network advocating for human rights and justice for the Palestinian people consists of local organisations and political parties. These include the ANC, ANC Youth League, Al Jama-ah, GOOD, the Imamat Council of Mitchells Plain, Muslim Judicial Council, Da’iratu Tahfeethil Qur’an, As-Suhbah, AMR Youth Group, the National Freedom Party, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Pagad and Youth for Al-Quds. Their first act is a Palestine solidarity march which will take place on Saturday from 10am to 12pm from three key starting points; Town Centre, Westgate Mall and Watergate Centre. The group will then end the march at the Corner of Morgenster Road and AZ Berman Drive.

MPPAN media communications officer Munier Hendricks says: “According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since 7 October, at least 18 412 people have been killed and over 50 100 wounded as a result of Israeli bombardment. Hendricks says: “Our objectives to our campaign is raising awareness, fostering understanding, advocating for justice and mobilising support. “This involves communicating to and engaging, and ensuring that the community knows exactly what is happening within Palestine and from there advocating for a free Palestine at the end of the day.”