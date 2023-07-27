A family from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain were shocked after being hijacked in the driveway of their home on Wednesday morning. According to a family member who asked to remain anonymous, two skelms walked up to her brother around 4am and held him at gunpoint.

They took his cellphone and wallet and made off with his Tata Indica. The woman says that she immediately contacted Sniper from the “Spot on Crime” WhatsApp groups and a notice was sent out. The car was recovered a few hours later. “They robbed him and told him to lie flat facing the ground. The gunman then got behind the wheel and the other one ran out and as soon as they left the driveway, my brother jumped up and called us,” she adds.

“The dogs ran after the one who was running but he managed to slide over the bonnet and into the car.” The vehicle was found abandoned on Swartklip Road, near Tafelsig. “I am so thankful to Sniper for his quick response, he is really such a helpful person and always goes out of his way,” she says.

ESCAPED: One suspect. The man behind the crime-fighter known as Sniper told the Daily Voice that he has been receiving many calls about hijackings in Rocklands, and suspects a syndicate is at work. “They hijack vehicles in and around Rocklands and take them to Tafelsig where there are many chop shops. “We also know who these guys are but they have to be caught in the vehicle or in possession of it to pin them,” Sniper explains.