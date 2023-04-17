A Mitchells Plain nurse was hailed a hero when she helped a pregnant mom deliver her baby in the parking lot after her water broke. Ntombizodwa Zuzani had experienced minor back pain for a few days prior to the incident on Thursday, reports IOL.

She had been busy preparing her first child for school when she noticed an increase in pain and made her way to the hospital. Her water broke en route but in the hospital’s parking lot she was lucky to run into senior nurse Pretty Njapha, who works at Melomed hospital. ON ITS DOORSTEP: Melomed Melomed group marketing manager Shameema Adams said Njapha was on her lunch break when a man approached her, requesting help for a woman who was about to give birth in a nearby car.

She discovered that the mom was already in labour and immediately jumped into action. “Njapha quickly assessed the situation, calmed the mother down and helped her deliver the baby within 15 minutes. “After the successful delivery, the baby boy was named Nhlanhla [meaning lucky in English] by his mother,” Adams said.

The trauma staff were then called to cut the umbilical cord and take her to the maternity ward for further treatment. Adams said both the mother and baby were in good health. “The mother has expressed her deep appreciation for the swift response and assistance provided by our nurse who was on her lunch break at the time.