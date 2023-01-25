Hundreds of Mitchells Plain parents have signed a petition calling for the gunmen who murdered matriculant Wakeel Dreyer to remain in the mang. Suspects Keanan Hendricks and Zane Adonis appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they face murder charges.

Wakeel, 18, was gunned down 24 hours before he received his matric results last Thursday, while standing at a huiswinkel in Palestrina Street. Angry parents say heartless skollies are targeting innocent boys walking on their turf. Residents gathered at Imperial Primary on Monday night where they held a memorial for the popular Beacon Hill High pupil.

RESPECT: Mense gathered at Imperial Primary in honour of murdered Wakeel Dreyer. A 41-year-old mother, who asked not to be named, says the community is devastated and soek justice for Wakeel. “We got over 500 signatures so far and we will ask the court to oppose their bail application. “It’s nearly two years since 13-year-old Tamir Mitchell was killed and it has been quiet ever since. Now this shooting all of a sudden,” she adds.

“The parents are very scared to be named but we are all signing because we want justice for Wakeel.” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila says the suspects will be applying for bail. “I can confirm that Keanan Hendricks and Zane Adonis appeared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court charged with murder.

“Their case has been postponed until March for bail application,” he explains. CONFIRM: NPA’s Eric Ntabazilila. Wakeel’s aunt Leonie Arendse says the family was overwhelmed but extremely thankful for the support and condolences from the community. “The amount of people [who sympathised] shows the impact that Wakeel made,” the hartseer vrou adds.