Residents of Rondevlei and Harmony Village in Mitchells Plain say they have no more krag to fight Eskom or the City of Cape Town, after being left in the dark for up to 10 hours a day. The gatvol mense say that for the past two weeks, they have been vissing uit about why their lights stay off for more than their allocated load shedding hours.

Their ward councillor told them that technicians are out to fix the unnamed problem, but the angry residents say it does not make up for the loss of food going off, or their appliances breaking. Lauren Kay Manuel from Harmony Village says she is gatvol: “We got kids and have to prepare for work but the electricity stays off. So what’s the use of having a schedule that you can’t even follow? MAYCO: Beverley van Reenen. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency “Every time you ask what’s happening it’s, ‘oh, technicians are out’. We want to know the cause of the extra hours of load shedding.”

June Rowland from Rondevlei says the unexpected outages are costing her a klomp geld. “I lost a toaster, kettle and airfryer, even though I switched it off when its load shedding. I also lost a few hundred rands of meat. With the recent situation my main box blew,” she explains. Beverley van Reenen, the City’s Mayco member for Energy, explains that the prolonged outages were largely as a result of constant Eskom load shedding at high stages.