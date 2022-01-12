A 25-year-old man from Mitchells Plain is giving new life to rubbish, making toy cars in his spare time.

Like many boys, Jamie September grew up fond of cars and at the age of 15, he taught himself to make cars with scrap material.

He says he collects old CD and DVD discs and scrap and also buys some of the material he uses in making his speelgoed karretjies.

"I use wiring, toothpicks, bamboo sticks, sucker sticks and I buy glue and batteries,” he says.

CHECK IT OUT: Jamie September

“I always come up with new ideas and I have now started making bigger cars.

“I have a few trucks and I am looking at making a complete boat soon,” he says.

He usually gave away his cars but then decided to teach the laaities in New Woodlands how to make their own cars.

He dedicates his off days from his forklift driver’s job creating new cars with the kids.

“The kids love it, they always bring me recycled material so I can make them cars but I realised I wasn’t helping them at all as they would take the cars and play in the streets.

“We sit and start from scratch, it takes time but they do learn. You must see the excitement once one completes the project, it's priceless.”

Most of his models are inspired by the Isuzu and Mazda brands.

Jamie says he also makes custom built cars on request and adds: "It is just a hobby for me, but you never know when that's going to change, only time will tell."

