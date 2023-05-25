The City of Cape Town launched an Energy Safety team in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain on Wednesday, to help fight vandalism and theft of critical electricity infrastructure. The City’s Mayco member for Energy, Councillor, Beverley van Reenen, said there has been an alarming increase in vandalism, theft and illegal connections, especially during load shedding.

She said the team will patrol red zones in the metro. “These are areas which we have identified as hot spots for electricity infrastructure crimes. We need residents to play their part by reporting illegal activity near infrastructure, including streetlights, to the City and the South African Police Service [SAPS]. “We need residents to engage with their neighbourhood watches, the City’s Law Enforcement officers, their ward councillors and the SAPS.” Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, added that the team will also be guarding City staff.

“Concerns for our employees safety has often resulted in a delayed response to power failures across the metro. This dedicated team of law enforcement officers will be focused on keeping employees safe while they work on restoring our city’s power. “The energy unit will be integrated with other teams such as the Metal Theft Unit to ensure critical energy infrastructure is protected. The energy unit joins the City’s highly trained Law Enforcement officers in their efforts to protect our residents and officials.” Mense can report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure:

SMS: 31220 Email: [email protected] Call: 0800 1100 77