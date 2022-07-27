Angry Mitchells Plain residents say construction of a sewage line is keeping them up at night and causing damage to their homes. Ivan Hartzenberg says the construction on the corner of Spine and Caravelle Road has been going on for almost two years but it’s getting worse.

“There was an issue with the sewage line because there is less usage. They start at 11.30pm and go on till past 4am,” he says. “I can understand they are just trying to get the job done but they gave us no notice about the noise and it is making things really terrible for us because we cannot sleep. “I live opposite the construction and the tiles in my house are even falling off because of the vibrations from their heavy machines.”

He says when neighbours try to speak to the workers at the site, they are met with rudeness or ignored. “We reached out to the ward councillor, Daniel Christians, but nothing happened,” adds Ivan. Resident Mervyn Powell says the construction site stretches from Caravelle Road until Baden Powell Drive.

“It is a massive job and we can understand there are complications but all we are asking is that there is better consideration for the neighbours,” he says. “Besides the machines, there are also trucks going in and out making a helluva lot of noise.” Councillor Christians said he has spoken with the project manager on the site and says the reason behind the extended working hours is due to a complication during construction.