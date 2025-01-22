THE ex berk of missing Mitchells Plain mother, Raymonde Boltman, has been arrested and charged with the rape of a relative. Boltman’s family hopes this development could provide answers about their missing loved one, who was last seen at Clock Tower bus stop in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, nine years ago.

Umir Pregnolato was arrested a week ago and is facing a charge of rape. He is expected back in the dock at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on 6 February, when the State is set to prove Pregnolato sexually assaulted the female relative inside a residence in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain. Boltman’s family said while they had empathy towards the victim, they believe she could be the key to solving the case of their missing sister as well.

Police previously carried out a forensic detection at the residence soon after Boltman vanished but were unable to secure a court order to dig up the premises, which is privately owned. Jihan Mohammed, Boltman’s sister who spoke on behalf of the family, said they were hopeful that the latest case could shed light on that of their sister’s. She says: “As a family, we are sad because of what happened and we feel for the victim, we would not have wanted anything like this to happen to another person.

“We might not have proof, we know who the main suspects are in the disappearance of my sister. “The action that he took shows he is capable of raping and murdering. “This is a breakthrough for Raymonde’s case, if the police ask the right questions. It has been almost nine years, if we can have an answer on what happened, if there is a body, we can have peace.

“She [the victim] could assist in solving her own case and ours.” The victim’s mother, who cannot be identified, confirmed there was a pending case but said they could not comment due to the sensitive nature of the case and that she had to speak with her daughter. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed his arrest: “The circumstances surrounding this incident which occurred on Sunday, 12 January, 2025 are still under investigation.