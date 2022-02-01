A mother who was reported missing has been found, saying she was kidnapped and drugged along with several other women.

Qhawelihle Manke from Du Noon had been missing since 25 January, and CCTV footage showed she left a Parow pub to get a cab, followed by a stranger.

Her mother Nosiphowo Manke says while they are relieved she’s back home, Qhawe is traumatised.

“She was brought home by a woman who spotted her running, trying to jump the robots in Bellville on Saturday night.

“She was shaking and in a state when she got here.

“(Sunday) she told us everything. Apparently an old woman pretended to help book her an Uber when she ran out of money, and then told a man to follow her to see that she’s safe. But the man got into the Uber with Qhawe and immediately pricked her with a needle.

“She remembers waking up in a flat in Bellville with other girls, all locked up.

“There was a woman who kept counting them and a few other girls were brought after her.

“On Saturday an eleventh girl came and she told the other girls she had a knife and would stab that woman when she came back and told them to run for their lives. She indeed stabbed the woman and they all escaped.

EXPLAINED: Mom Nosiphowo

“Qhawe says they were drugged daily and there was no food and water to bath with.

“She doesn’t remember being raped and she’s bathed now because police still gave us the runaround when we went to report this, but Milnerton eventually opened the case.”

Police spokesman Colonel Andre Traut confirms: “A kidnapping case was registered at Milnerton and then transferred to Parow for further investigation. As this matter is still under investigation, the finer aspects of the case cannot be disclosed at this stage.”

