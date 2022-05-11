A missing toddler who was found in the middle of a busy Claremont intersection on Monday morning, has been reunited with his family. The family has hailed the taxi driver who found little Ashar Sipanyi a hero after he took the little boy to the local police station.

Claremont resident Ajidu Sipanyi said he was beyond happy to have his one-year-old son back home after he was found by the driver at the intersection of Doncaster Road and Rosmead Avenue. “Me and my wife work at a bakery in Claremont so on Monday morning we dropped him off by family who live close by but the relative says when she went to the toilet, somehow Ashar got out of the house,” the dad explains. RELIEVED: Ajidu Sipanyi with his son Ashar, one “She spent the whole day looking for him and also had our landlord help to find him.”

He says the landlord went to report the child missing at Claremont SAPS and that is how police traced them. “Eventually at about 8pm that night, the police called us to say he was there by them and was brought there by a taxi driver. I am so happy that he is back home,” adds Ajidu. The taxi driver, who rescued the little boy, was Achmat Matthews, who said he thought the child was a yellow parcel as he stood in the busy intersection.

“It was after 9am so it was still peak traffic and there were a lot of cars. “While I was coming from Hanover Park to drop people off in Claremont, I saw this little yellow thing by the robots and when I came closer, I saw it was a child and the cars were just driving past him. “I stopped and picked him up and I was so shocked that this child was so quiet, but you could see that he was all confused.

“I could see from his clothes that he was not a street child and I tried to check by the houses close by but there was no answer. “Eventually I went to drop my passengers off in Claremont and then I went to the police station.” HEROICS: Achmat Matthews The 59-year-old, who has been driving for over 20 years, said he had a sleepless night.