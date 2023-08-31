Kleinvlei police are probing the murder of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found a day after he went missing. On Tuesday night police were called to Dennemere Primary School, where a search party made the shocking discovery of the teen’s body.

Community Police Forum chairperson Hubert Kemp said the boy left his home in Blackheath on Monday morning but never returned. HARTSEER: Authorities removing the dead body in Greenfields on Tuesday. Picture: Leon Knipe “I can confirm that the body found was that of a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing this week,” Kemp added. “The child left his home and went to school on Monday morning but did not return. His family registered a missing persons case and there were search parties to try and find the boy.”

He further explained that while searching the thick vegetation, the search party found the boy’s body and alerted police. “The body was found behind Dennemere Primary by the search party,” Kemp said. “Due to the sensitivity of the matter we cannot elaborate on how the child was killed. We will also be visiting the family soon.” The child’s family could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

File photo Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmd the incident, adding: “Kleinvlei police attended a complaint on Tuesday at 8.30pm. “When they arrived at the crime scene, behind a local school in Greenfields, they found the body of a 15-year-old boy. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Kleinvlei police are investigating a murder.” Kemp said crimefighters are now calling on the community to come forward with information about what led to the child’s death. “The community is in shock and we are calling on anyone with information to please come forward to the police.